UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Contact Group On Donbas Agrees Conditions To Swap Detainees By Year End - Russian Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 09:10 PM

Contact Group on Donbas Agrees Conditions to Swap Detainees by Year End - Russian Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The Trilateral Contact Group, a group of representatives from Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has agreed on the conditions that will allow for the exchange and release of detainees between Kiev and Donbas by the end of the year, Russia's envoy to the group told reporters on Monday.

"The Contact Group agreed on the conditions for the release and exchange of detainees by the end of the year," Boris Gryzlov told reporters.

On Monday, the Contact Group held a video conference to discuss the issue of detainee exchange and release. At the last meeting of the Contact Group in Minsk earlier in the year, both Donbas and Kiev failed to agree on the terms of a potential swap.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia Europe Minsk Kiev From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Sri Lanka series opened new doors for re ..

52 minutes ago

Spanish Prosecution Wants EU Parliament to Waive P ..

52 minutes ago

Masood urges Muslim Ummah to unite for the cause o ..

1 hour ago

Ahsan surpasses his leader Nawaz in loot and plund ..

1 hour ago

Boeing CEO and Board Director Dennis Muilenburg Re ..

1 hour ago

JI's leader conveys X'Mas felicitation to Christi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.