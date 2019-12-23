Contact Group on Donbas Agrees Conditions to Swap Detainees by Year End - Russian Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The Trilateral Contact Group, a group of representatives from Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has agreed on the conditions that will allow for the exchange and release of detainees between Kiev and Donbas by the end of the year, Russia's envoy to the group told reporters on Monday.

"The Contact Group agreed on the conditions for the release and exchange of detainees by the end of the year," Boris Gryzlov told reporters.

On Monday, the Contact Group held a video conference to discuss the issue of detainee exchange and release. At the last meeting of the Contact Group in Minsk earlier in the year, both Donbas and Kiev failed to agree on the terms of a potential swap.