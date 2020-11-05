(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The trilateral cntact group on settlement in east Ukraine has not officially received Kiev's new plan for Donbas yet, a source from Russia familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

"The contact group has not officially received Kiev's plan yet," the source said.

According to the source, the new plan is a response to a plan, which was suggested by Donetsk and Luhansk in September.