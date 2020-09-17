Contact Group on Donbas States Compliance With Ceasefire - Ukrainian Presidential Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The Trilateral Contact Group for the settlement of the conflict in Donbas stated compliance with the ceasefire, which entered into force on July 27, the Ukrainian presidential office reported.

The group's meeting was held on Wednesday by videoconference. The next meeting is scheduled for September 30. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, the talks lasted about seven hours.

"The participants of the meeting noted the observance of the ceasefire regime introduced on July 27 of this year, despite occasional provocative shelling by illegal armed groups," the office said.

"The Ukrainian delegation called for comprehensive measures to be taken to maintain a comprehensive regime of silence, in particular through the proper implementation of a package of additional measures to support the ceasefire regime," it said.