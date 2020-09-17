UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Contact Group On Donbas States Compliance With Ceasefire - Ukrainian Presidential Office

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 04:00 AM

Contact Group on Donbas States Compliance With Ceasefire - Ukrainian Presidential Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The Trilateral Contact Group for the settlement of the conflict in Donbas stated compliance with the ceasefire, which entered into force on July 27, the Ukrainian presidential office reported.

The group's meeting was held on Wednesday by videoconference. The next meeting is scheduled for September 30. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, the talks lasted about seven hours.

"The participants of the meeting noted the observance of the ceasefire regime introduced on July 27 of this year, despite occasional provocative shelling by illegal armed groups," the office said.

"The Ukrainian delegation called for comprehensive measures to be taken to maintain a comprehensive regime of silence, in particular through the proper implementation of a package of additional measures to support the ceasefire regime," it said.

Related Topics

July September

Recent Stories

Pandemic Risks Decade of Progress on Health, Educa ..

4 hours ago

US Holds Talks With Singapore on Terror Threat, So ..

4 hours ago

Assailants kill man, took body with them

4 hours ago

Parliament building illuminated to observe patient ..

4 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts further 93,682 COVID-19 t ..

5 hours ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.