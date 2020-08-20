Contact Group on Donbas to Meet on September 2 - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas will hold its next meeting on September 2, the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the contact group conducted a meeting via teleconference.

"The contact group meeting has concluded, the next meeting will take place on September 2," the ministry said in a statement.

Since April 2014, the Ukrainian government has been conducting a military operation against the self-declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Prospects for peace have been discussed in various formats, including during the meetings of the contact group in Minsk, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict.