DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The next meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas will be held in Minsk on December 18, the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said Wednesday.

"The meeting of the Contact Group has ended. The next meeting in Minsk will be held on December 18, 2019," it said.