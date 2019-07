(@imziishan)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The contact group on eastern Ukraine will meet in Minsk on July 17, the press service of the Foreign Ministry of the self-proclaimed People's Republic of Donetsk , said Tuesday.

