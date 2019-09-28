Contact Lost With Over 600 Polling Centers in Afghanistan - Election Commission Chief

Afghanistan's Independent Election Commission Director Hawa Alam Nuristani said at a news conference on Monday that there was no information about over 600 polling centers in Badakhshan, Baghlan and Kunduz provinces

"We were assured by security forces that 4,942 polling centers would be opened, but there has been no contact with 604 centers that were open or closed," Nuristani said.

Nuristani added that one center in Kandahar province has been restored after the explosion.

Polls opened in the country's presidential election earlier on Saturday amid fears of violence following threats by the Taliban. The group has repeatedly vowed to disrupt the election process.