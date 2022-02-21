UrduPoint.com

Contacts At Level Of Middle East Quarter Envoys Activated - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2022 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Contacts at the level of special envoys of the middle East Quartet have been activated but the United States is not ready for ministerial-level talks yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday.

"By the way, at the level of special representatives of our four members of this quartet, contacts have now intensified, but, unfortunately, our American partners are not yet ready to bring this work to the ministerial level, to interact more deeply with us on the Middle East, but in general, contacts are ongoing, and on Syria, of course, and on some other regional issues, including Libya," Bogdanov told the Valdai Discussion Club.

>