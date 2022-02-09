Contacts Between Russia, EU Not Activated Due to Ukrainian Crisis - Russian Diplomat

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Contacts between Russia and the European Union in Brussels did not get more frequent against the backdrop of the Ukrainian crisis, but they did not come to naught, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Yes, of course. In a few days, I have another meeting with the leadership of the European External Action Service ... I cannot say that our contacts in Brussels have become particularly frequent lately, but they have not come to naught," Chizhov said when asked whether he is in contact with representatives of the EU authorities in Brussels.