UrduPoint.com

Contacts Between Russia, EU Not Activated Due To Ukrainian Crisis - Russian Diplomat

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Contacts Between Russia, EU Not Activated Due to Ukrainian Crisis - Russian Diplomat

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Contacts between Russia and the European Union in Brussels did not get more frequent against the backdrop of the Ukrainian crisis, but they did not come to naught, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Yes, of course. In a few days, I have another meeting with the leadership of the European External Action Service ... I cannot say that our contacts in Brussels have become particularly frequent lately, but they have not come to naught," Chizhov said when asked whether he is in contact with representatives of the EU authorities in Brussels.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Brussels Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

TECNO POVA Neo now available in Pakistan

TECNO POVA Neo now available in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan squad for Australia Tests announced

Pakistan squad for Australia Tests announced

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th February 2022

2 hours ago
 Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Lead ..

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Leadership in Closed Talks - Repor ..

12 hours ago
 EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to B ..

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>