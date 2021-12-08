MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Upcoming contacts of Russia with the new German government will be discussed next week via diplomatic channels, Oleg Krasnitsky, the acting head of the Russian foreign ministry's Third European Department, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"All members of the Cabinet of Ministers (FRG) must be sworn in, the chancellor must be elected, and after that, perhaps, within the next week, together with the German embassy, our embassy in Berlin, we will probe how it (contacts) all might look," Krasnitsky said.