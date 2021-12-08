UrduPoint.com

Contacts Between Russia, New German Gov't To Be Discussed Next Week - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

Contacts Between Russia, New German Gov't to Be Discussed Next Week - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Upcoming contacts of Russia with the new German government will be discussed next week via diplomatic channels, Oleg Krasnitsky, the acting head of the Russian foreign ministry's Third European Department, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"All members of the Cabinet of Ministers (FRG) must be sworn in, the chancellor must be elected, and after that, perhaps, within the next week, together with the German embassy, our embassy in Berlin, we will probe how it (contacts) all might look," Krasnitsky said.

Related Topics

Russia German Berlin All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Hague Court Received 301 Compensation Claims From ..

Hague Court Received 301 Compensation Claims From Relatives of MH17 Crash Victim ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunc ..

Pakistan’s Test batsman Abid Ali shares his lunch with cat

27 minutes ago
 Massive gains for Agarwal, Patel in ICC Rankings

Massive gains for Agarwal, Patel in ICC Rankings

6 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 370 new COVID-19 cases, 171 death ..

Philippines logs 370 new COVID-19 cases, 171 deaths

6 minutes ago
 German Lawmakers Elect Scholz From Social Democrat ..

German Lawmakers Elect Scholz From Social Democratic Party as New Chancellor

10 minutes ago
 S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at ..

S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at 7,175

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.