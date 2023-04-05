Close
Contacts Between Russia, Norway Reduced To Minimum - Russian President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Contacts Between Russia, Norway Reduced to Minimum - Russian President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Contacts between Russia and Norway have been reduced to a minimum, which is unlikely to meet the interests of the people of the two countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Today, bilateral contacts (between Russia and Norway) are reduced to a minimum. Interaction on important international and regional issues is frozen.

Including the Arctic, which is important for both countries. This is hardly in the interests of our two nations," Putin said at a ceremony of the presentation of credentials of new foreign ambassadors.

The Russian president recalled relations with Norway "have been developing a constructive spirit" for many years, and that in 1944, "a thousand of Soviet soldiers gave their lives for the liberation of northern Norway from the Nazis."

