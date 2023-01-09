Contacts Between Russian, French Leaders Paused Now, but Used to Be Useful - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron are currently paused, but used to be useful, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"As for the relations between Putin and Macron, you know that they are in contact.

Now there is a pause in the dialogue, but at the previous stage the contact was very useful and very constructive, despite all the existing disagreements, including deep ones," Peskov told a briefing.