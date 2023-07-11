Open Menu

Contacts In Vienna Indicate NATO Unlikely To Directly Engage In Ukraine Conflict- Gavrilov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 12:10 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Contacts in Vienna indicate that NATO is unlikely to be directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, but the alliance will test Russia's strength, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Our contacts here in Vienna show that NATO is unlikely to be directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine.

Although it will try to provoke us and, as they say, test our strength. A recent example is the naval exercises of the Baltops 23 alliance with the participation of 20 states that passed in the Baltic Sea in close proximity to our borders and had as their training goal the practice of strikes on the territory of Russia," Gavrilov said.

Practice by NATO forces of strikes against Russia crosses all boundaries, the diplomat said, adding that such actions may have unpredictable consequences.

