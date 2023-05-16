Contacts on Grain Deal Ongoing, Many Issues Remain - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Contacts on the Black Sea Grain Initiative are ongoing, and many issues still remain, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"In general, contacts continue ... You know that they remain (issues). There are a lot of questions that relate to our part of the deal. Now time to make a decision," Peskov told reporters.

The grain deal expires on May 18.