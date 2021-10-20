UrduPoint.com

Contacts With Taliban Aimed At Better Understanding Future Prospects - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 03:20 PM

Contacts With Taliban Aimed at Better Understanding Future Prospects - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Negotiations with the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) in Moscow are aimed at better understanding developments in Afghanistan and the future prospects, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, emphasizing the need to prevent a further humanitarian catastrophe.

"The situation in Afghanistan is extremely important for us, for the space and territory that unites us and our allies in various associations ... You know that the Moscow-format negotiations are going on today. Direct contacts are aimed at better understanding what is happening in this country, what intentions, key policies and mid- and long-term plans the Taliban have," Peskov said.

De jure, the Taliban are not recognized by Russia and other global powers but "de facto, the Taliban are the Afghan leadership," the Kremlin spokesman continued.

The Kremlin spokesman also noted that all signs of humanitarian and economic collapse could currently be observed in Afghanistan.

"All the countries, including those involved in the Moscow format, are looking for opportunities to somehow help these people, to understand ... how to avoid a further catastrophe. No one is interested in the complete paralysis of a whole state," Peskov concluded.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Moscow Russia All

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed issues Decision to settle disput ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues Decision to settle disputes relating to Wahat Al Zaweya ..

9 minutes ago
 President of Malta lauds Global Council for Tolera ..

President of Malta lauds Global Council for Tolerance and Peace efforts

9 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 07 Namibia Vs. Netherland ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 07 Namibia Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

50 minutes ago
 Russia, US Maintain Good Working Contacts on Clima ..

Russia, US Maintain Good Working Contacts on Climate- Russia's Presidential Repr ..

27 minutes ago
 Russia Grateful to Taliban for Assistance in Retur ..

Russia Grateful to Taliban for Assistance in Returning Russian Citizens Home - L ..

27 minutes ago
 WHO Head Discusses Recognition of Indian COVID-19 ..

WHO Head Discusses Recognition of Indian COVID-19 Vaccine With Health Minister

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.