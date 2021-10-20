Contacts With Taliban Aimed at Better Understanding Future Prospects - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Negotiations with the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) in Moscow are aimed at better understanding developments in Afghanistan and the future prospects, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, emphasizing the need to prevent a further humanitarian catastrophe.

"The situation in Afghanistan is extremely important for us, for the space and territory that unites us and our allies in various associations ... You know that the Moscow-format negotiations are going on today. Direct contacts are aimed at better understanding what is happening in this country, what intentions, key policies and mid- and long-term plans the Taliban have," Peskov said.

De jure, the Taliban are not recognized by Russia and other global powers but "de facto, the Taliban are the Afghan leadership," the Kremlin spokesman continued.

The Kremlin spokesman also noted that all signs of humanitarian and economic collapse could currently be observed in Afghanistan.

"All the countries, including those involved in the Moscow format, are looking for opportunities to somehow help these people, to understand ... how to avoid a further catastrophe. No one is interested in the complete paralysis of a whole state," Peskov concluded.