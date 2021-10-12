UrduPoint.com

Contacts With Taliban Inevitable, But This Does Not Mean Their Recognition - Draghi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 10:11 PM

Contacts with the Taliban movement (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) are inevitable, but this does not mean their recognition, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said after the emergency G20 summit on Afghanistan

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Contacts with the Taliban movement (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) are inevitable, but this does not mean their recognition, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said after the emergency G20 summit on Afghanistan.

"We need to respond to the humanitarian crisis. This is the first thing to do. Therefore, contacts with the Taliban are inevitable for this response to be effective. But this does not mean their recognition," he said during a press conference in Rome following the G20 meeting.

Draghi also pointed out that "the Taliban should be judged by what they do, not by what they say."

