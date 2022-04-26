Contacts With Washington on Situation Around Ukraine Would Be Useful - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Contacts with Washington on the situation around Ukraine would be useful, but Moscow does not see any interest in them from the US side, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"As for the Americans, it would probably not be useless, so to speak.

But we do not observe any manifestations of interest on their part regarding contacts on Ukraine or on any other issues," the minister said on the air of the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") show on Channel One.