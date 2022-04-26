(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Contacts with the team of Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the context of the conflict in Ukraine will continue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Good will is not unlimited. And if it is not reciprocated, then, probably, this does not contribute to the negotiation process," the minister said on the air of the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") show on Channel One.

"And as before, many of us are convinced that the real position of Ukraine is determined in Washington, London and other Western capitals. And therefore, our political scientists say, why talk with the Zelenskyy team ” you need to talk with the Americans, and you need to negotiate with them, and achieve some kind of agreement. But we still continue to negotiate with the team that Zelenskyy nominated, these contacts will continue," he added.