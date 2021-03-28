Container Ship Blocking Suez Canal Could Be Relocated Tonight - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2021) The Ever Given container ship that is blocking the Suez Canal could be moved as soon as tonight, during high tide, a source in the Suez Canal administration told Sputnik.

"I expect the ship to be relocated today because it has started to react [to the work of the tugs]... I think it will be fully relocated to the middle of the channel in preparation for being towed during the highest tide at midnight," the source said.

The source explained that the movement of the container ship is very dependent on high and low tides.

On Friday, the ship's operator, the Taiwanese Evergreen Marine Corporation, said it was going to take two or three days to remove the ship from the shallows. The situation is complicated by the size of the vessel and the number of containers on it.

The 1,300-feet-long Ever Given has been stuck in the Suez Canal since Tuesday, when it ran aground on its way from China to the Netherlands. Several attempts have been made to move it and the ship even budged a little on Friday. As attempts to unblock the Suez Canal continue, over 300 ships are waiting to pass through.