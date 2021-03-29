Container Ship Ever Given Being Towed to Lake, Crisis is Over - Source

ISMAILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Container ship Ever Given that was blocking the Suez Canal is being towed in the direction of the Bitter Lakes, the crisis is over, a source in the administration of the Suez Canal told Sputnik.

Earlier, a Sputnik source said that the ship had blocked the Suez Canal again on Monday afternoon due to strong winds.

"The container ship, which was refloated in the Suez Canal, was towed back into the fairway ... At this moment, it is being towed to the Bitter Lakes," the source said, adding that "the crisis is over."