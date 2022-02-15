(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that containment of Russia by force is a threat to the country's national security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that containment of Russia by force is a threat to the country's national security.

"Containment of Russia by force is perceived by us as a direct and immediate threat to national security, and legal agreements based on our proposals needed to remove this (threat)," Putin said after his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.