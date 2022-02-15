UrduPoint.com

Containment Of Russia By Force Threat To Country's National Security - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Containment of Russia by Force Threat to Country's National Security - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that containment of Russia by force is a threat to the country's national security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that containment of Russia by force is a threat to the country's national security.

"Containment of Russia by force is perceived by us as a direct and immediate threat to national security, and legal agreements based on our proposals needed to remove this (threat)," Putin said after his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Related Topics

Russia German Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Court adjourns hearing of assets case against Fawa ..

Court adjourns hearing of assets case against Fawad Hassan Fawad

2 minutes ago
 Queen Elizabeth back at work after Covid scare

Queen Elizabeth back at work after Covid scare

2 minutes ago
 At least 4 dead as Spanish trawler sinks off Canad ..

At least 4 dead as Spanish trawler sinks off Canada

2 minutes ago
 Lithuanian troops in Ukraine to provide missile tr ..

Lithuanian troops in Ukraine to provide missile training

2 minutes ago
 Second phase of KPL to be hosted in AJK soon: Qayy ..

Second phase of KPL to be hosted in AJK soon: Qayyum

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Polo Cup : Newage Cables/Master Paints, MP ..

Punjab Polo Cup : Newage Cables/Master Paints, MP win openers

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>