Containment Of Russia Remains Unchanging Goal For US, UK For Decades - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Containment of Russia Remains Unchanging Goal for US, UK for Decades - Kremlin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) KAMCHATSKIY, June 11 (Sputnik) - The United States and the United Kingdom have been pursuing a policy of containing Russia for a long time, and Moscow got used to living under such circumstances, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

On Thursday, the White House said that the US and the UK agreed a new economic partnership aimed, among other things, at driving Russia out of the global nuclear energy market.

"The policy of containing our country is an absolute constant in the foreign policy of both the US and the UK. This too has been going on for decades, so we have been living in the conditions of such attempts for quite a long time," Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin.

