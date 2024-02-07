Open Menu

Contaminated Soil Landslide Threatens Danish Village

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Randers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) A small hamlet in the west of Denmark is facing an unusual existential threat: a landslide of contaminated waste that is bearing down on the community and a nearby river.

"It's three to six million cubic metres of soil, clay, and polluted dirt coming down from that hill, and it's all placed there by the company that was there," fumes Jan Kristian Jensen, a 47-year-old resident of Olst.

The woes began on December 11 for the village, a close-knit community of 45 tidy brick homes.

That's when Nordic Waste, which specialises in cleaning up contaminated soil, said the land was sliding at its hillside facility near the Alling River.

The company blamed heavy rainfall after the wettest year on record in Denmark.

The site's waste comes mainly from Denmark's mink farms, which were ordered to shut down during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as some imported waste from Norway.

The problems rapidly escalated.

With the soil initially advancing by nine to 10 metres (30 to 33 feet) a day, pressure from the moving ground caused a secondary road to give way.

All of Nordic Waste's buildings but one then collapsed, as the mud flowed freely.

A square-kilometre perimeter was erected around the site and the road was closed to traffic.

Eight days after its announcement, Nordic Waste abandoned its efforts to contain the mess.

The nearby municipality of Randers swiftly jumped in to take over.

"We had to tell contractors to keep working with their big machines at the site to avoid everything being contaminated," the mayor of Randers, Torben Hansen, told AFP.

His top priorities were to protect the local river from being polluted and prevent Olst from being wiped off the map.

So far he seems to have succeeded, with daily soil and water samples showing no signs of pollution.

