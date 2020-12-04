UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Conte Announces New Coronavirus-Linked Restrictions Including Movements Limitation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 06:10 AM

Conte Announces New Coronavirus-Linked Restrictions Including Movements Limitation

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced new restrictive measures in the country for the upcoming holiday season that include limitations on movements between city municipalities and regions, an extended curfew for New Year's night and closure of ski resorts.

Conte will sign the new decree later on Thursday, and it will enter into force immediately starting from December 4.

"Christmas holidays are approaching. If we enter into this period with light measures like in 'yellow' regions, a new spike in the number of contagions will be inevitable. That is why we are forced to introduce further restrictions for the period from December 21 to January 6. ... We need to minimize the risk of the third wave which can arrive already in January," Conte said on late Thursday at a press conference devoted to the new decree.

"From December 21 until January 6, all movements between the regions will be prohibited, including for reaching second houses. On December 25 and 26 and on January 1, movements from one city municipality to another will also be prohibited," he said.

The prime minister added that on the whole national territory, the curfew remains in place from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m (21:00-04:00 GMT).

"For the New Year's night, the ban will be extended - from 10 p.m. of the previous day until 7 a.m. on January 1," Conte said.

He noted that for urgent and well-motivated reasons movements would always be allowed.

Moreover, everybody, who travels out of touristic reasons in the period December 21-January 6, will have to undergo quarantine. The premier called it a "dissuasive measure."

"Ski resorts will stay closed. This measure will enter into force immediately, from December 4, until January 6," Conte said.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 65.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.5 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Italy has confirmed more than 1.6 million coronavirus cases so far, with over 58,000 fatalities, JHU adds.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Christmas Holidays January March December All From Million Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

UAE underscores commitment to working with regiona ..

6 hours ago

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyurin's Sen ..

6 hours ago

Rulers send condolences to Saudi King

7 hours ago

US Sentences Romanian Hacker, Counterfeiter to 40 ..

5 hours ago

Arrests in Yerevan Underway as Protesters Block St ..

5 hours ago

FM thanks OIC Envoys for strong support during 47t ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.