Conte Defends Actions Of Cabinet Ahead Of Confidence Vote In Parliament

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Conte Defends Actions of Cabinet Ahead of Confidence Vote in Parliament

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Monday his government, which was facing a confidence vote, had always tried to find the right approach and he was speaking on its behalf with "head held high."

The government coalition was shaken as Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva party left last week.

"Have we always made the best choices? Everyone will express his own assessment. For my part, I can say that the government has worked with maximum care and attention to find delicate balances, including constitutional.

If today I can speak on behalf of the whole government with my head held high, it is not because of the arrogance of a person who believes to have never made any mistakes, but because of the awareness of the one who has worked with all physical and mental energies for the common good of the nation," Conte said.

The prime minister added that the government had always taken "the most justified decisions" during the emergency period.

More Stories From World

