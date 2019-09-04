UrduPoint.com
Conte Formed New Italian Government - Presidential Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 07:15 PM

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who earlier resigned, instructed by President Sergio Mattarella to form the Council of Ministers, agreed to head the government and introduced its new makeup to the head of state, Presidency Secretary General Ugo Zampetti said

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who earlier resigned, instructed by President Sergio Mattarella to form the Council of Ministers, agreed to head the government and introduced its new makeup to the head of state, Presidency Secretary General Ugo Zampetti said.

"President Sergio Mattarella received Professor Giuseppe Conte, who agreed to head the government and introduced the ministers to the president," Zampetti said.

