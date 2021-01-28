Conte Likely to Widen Majority, New Elections Can Be Too Harmful for Italy - Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Giuseppe Conte is on track to widen his parliamentary majority after stepping down as Italy's prime minister with a boost of support expected from individual parliamentarians as well as a possible return of the Italia Viva on his side, Tatjana Rojc, an upper house lawmaker from the centrist group, told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Conte officially stepped down after failing to secure an absolute majority during a senate vote of confidence. While he received a simple majority of votes (156), it was too slim to count on parliamentary support for important legislative acts. Conte is now trying to widen his parliamentary majority in order to form and lead a new government. Consultations of the political parties with President Sergio Mattarella are ongoing.

"It is clear that the numbers as they are will not be enough, but I believe that Italia Viva will return to its original place and that the center-left forces can and must in this dramatic moment for Italy and for the world ... take the responsibility to do their part and act not against someone but for the country," Rojc said.

Rojc is a member of Europeanists MAIE Democratic Center, a group of centrist parliamentarians that was created a few days ago to help Conte remain in power and form a new government.

The crisis played out after Italia Viva party withdrew from the governing coalition after two ministers from the party resigned from the cabinet in protest against the economic recovery plan, or National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), promoted by Conte and adopted. PNRR specifies how Italy is going to administer funds that Italy will receive from the European Union's Next Generation EU instrument.

"I think an agreement will be found," Rojc said, when asked if she believes a return of Italia Viva is possible.

Italia Viva did not vote against Conte during the vote of confidence, it abstained.

"I think there will also be support from individual senators. Let us not forget that there are political forces that do not correspond to the center-left but that have a great Christian-Democratic and centrist tradition and that also have a great sense of the state, respect for institutions and can only support a stable government until the end of the legislature," Rojc said.

So far, center-right parties, mostly Lega and the Brothers of Italy, have been the most outspoken proponents of a snap general election in the country. However, given the pandemic situation, that outcome may not be feasible.

"The new elections would be a very serious damage for the country. With the reduced number of parliamentarians, without a new electoral law ... we will probably hand over most of the country to the center-right or even to the right forces, and these are not democratic right, but strongly anti-European right, and therefore I believe that at this moment it would be really damaging to think of new elections without a new electoral law that must be done as soon as possible," Rojc said.

In September last year, Italians voted in favor of changes to some articles of the constitution in order to cut the number of lawmakers at the nationwide referendum. The number of deputies of the next legislature will be reduced from 630 to 400 and the number of senators - from 315 to 200.

The referendum triggered a discussion on the need to change the electoral law, with the Democratic Party (PD) proposing an almost fully proportional system. At the moment, the electoral law of 2017 nicknamed Rosatellum ” after Ettore Rosato who proposed it ” is in force in Italy. It establishes a mixed electoral system: 37 percent of seats in the parliament are allocated with the first-past-the-post system, and 61 percent with the proportional method ” 2 percent of seats are decided by the Italian residents who live abroad by preferential voting.

In his speech to the senate and to the chamber of deputies ahead of the confidence vote last week, Conte promised to change the electoral law.

The third possible scenario of the resolution of the current crisis - a technical government with an independent figure at its head nominated by the president - also does not seem likely to Rojc.

"For me at the moment the most suitable figure would be Conte ... For the moment I don't see strong candidates that can reflect a real situation," she said.

Italy's share of recovery funds from Next Generation EU is bigger than the share of other EU member states. Italy is expected to present its recovery plan for approval to Brussels in April.