GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday, in the run-up to a confidence vote in his cabinet, that he had had an opportunity to hold a "long and warm" phone call with US President-elect Joe Biden, and they would speak again soon to discuss Rome's G20 presidency.

Italy's ruling coalition was shaken after two ministers of ex-Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva party left the cabinet in protest of an economic recovery plan, promoted by Conte. The plan specifies how Italy is going to administer funds that it will receive from the European Union's Next Generation EU instrument.

"We look with hope at Biden presidency. I have already held a long and warm phone conversation with him. We will speak again soon with regard to the Italian presidency in G20," Conte told the lower house, interrupted by applause of the parliamentarians.

His speech will be followed by a debate on whether to grant the government a vote of confidence. The vote at the upper house is yet ahead.