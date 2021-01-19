UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Conte Says Had 'Long, Warm' Call With Biden, Will Talk Again Soon On Rome's G20 Presidency

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:14 AM

Conte Says Had 'Long, Warm' Call With Biden, Will Talk Again Soon on Rome's G20 Presidency

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday, in the run-up to a confidence vote in his cabinet, that he had had an opportunity to hold a "long and warm" phone call with US President-elect Joe Biden, and they would speak again soon to discuss Rome's G20 presidency

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Monday, in the run-up to a confidence vote in his cabinet, that he had had an opportunity to hold a "long and warm" phone call with US President-elect Joe Biden, and they would speak again soon to discuss Rome's G20 presidency.

Italy's ruling coalition was shaken after two ministers of ex-Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva party left the cabinet in protest of an economic recovery plan, promoted by Conte. The plan specifies how Italy is going to administer funds that it will receive from the European Union's Next Generation EU instrument.

"We look with hope at Biden presidency. I have already held a long and warm phone conversation with him. We will speak again soon with regard to the Italian presidency in G20," Conte told the lower house, interrupted by applause of the parliamentarians.

His speech will be followed by a debate on whether to grant the government a vote of confidence. The vote at the upper house is yet ahead.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Vote European Union Rome Italy From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral ties with Ministe ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves results of Dubai Cust ..

31 minutes ago

W25 Fujairah International Women’s Tennis Tourna ..

46 minutes ago

Top Russian, Armenian Diplomats Discuss Implementa ..

27 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber of Commerce &amp; Industry launche ..

1 hour ago

KP Assembly adopts resolution to setup advisory co ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.