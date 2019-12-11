UrduPoint.com
Conte Says Resumption Of Talks On Settlement Of Conflict In Donbas Important To Italy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 09:14 PM

Conte Says Resumption of Talks on Settlement of Conflict in Donbas Important to Italy

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday that the resumption of negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine is important to Italy, which is also committed to a constructive approach to EU sanctions against Russia.

On Monday, the leaders of Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine met in Paris in the Normandy format after a three-year hiatus to discuss the settlement of the Donbas crisis. The summit adopted a joint communique that outlines the next steps in the peace process, including an "all for all" exchange of conflict-related detainees and the implementation of a ceasefire by the end of the year, as well as the coordination of new areas for the disengagement of forces.

"The resumption of negotiations between the parties is of utmost importance to Italy. We intend to continue working with European partners in the prospect of full implementation of the Minsk Accords for the sake of a positive outcome of this dialogue," the prime minister said, addressing Italy's parliament.

Conte added that the sanctions "were not ends in themselves" but represented a tool to resolve the Donbas crisis.

On December 7, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said that the European Union needed to reconsider its anti-Russia sanctions and "launch the process of political reflection about the sanctions."

