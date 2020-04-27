UrduPoint.com
Conte Says Retail Trade To Reopen In Italy On May 18

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 12:50 AM

Conte Says Retail Trade to Reopen in Italy on May 18

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Italy will allow retail trade to restart from May 18 as the nation recovers from COVID-19, Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte said on Sunday.

"On May 18 we have in our plans the reopening of retail trade, the one that is related to manufacturing actives and to the construction sector will restart on May 4," Conte said in a televised address.

