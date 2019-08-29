UrduPoint.com
Conte Says Will Begin Consultations On New Italian Government Thursday

Conte Says Will Begin Consultations on New Italian Government Thursday

Giuseppe Conte, who received the mandate to form a new government in Italy, said he would begin consultations on the makeup of the Council of Ministers with the country's political forces on Thursday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Giuseppe Conte, who received the mandate to form a new government in Italy, said he would begin consultations on the makeup of the Council of Ministers with the country's political forces on Thursday.

"Today I will launch a consultation process with all parliamentary groups, after which I will begin to develop a program jointly with the political forces that have expressed support for the new political project," he said after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who instructed him to form a new government.

