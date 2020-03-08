UrduPoint.com
Conte Signs Decree On Restricting Movement In Many Areas Of Northern Italy - Government

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Sunday signed a decree on the restriction of movement in the Lombardy region and 14 other provinces of the country amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the government said in the press release.

According to the decree, people will not be allowed to freely move around the provinces located in the regions of Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Piedmont and Marche.

Entry and exit from these territories will be possible only in exceptional cases, like for health reasons. Moreover, museums, galleries and cultural centers will be shut in the targeted areas.

Italy confirmed more than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number to 5,800. In addition, the death toll climbed to 223 from 187 a day before.

