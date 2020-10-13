UrduPoint.com
Conte Signs Decree With New Measures To Counter COVID-19 In Italy

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has signed a decree introducing new restrictive measures to counter COVID-19 in Italy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has signed a decree introducing new restrictive measures to counter COVID-19 in Italy.

According to the decree, face masks are obligatory everywhere outdoors and also indoors in public places, as well as recommended at home.

"With regard to private homes, it is strongly recommended to avoid parties, as well as to avoid receiving more than six non-cohabitants," the decree, published on the government website, reads, adding that "all competitions and all activities related to contact sports of amateur character are prohibited."

The new document also prohibits all school trips, exchange initiatives and guided visits organized by educational institutions of all levels.

Bars and restaurants will be required to close at midnight.

For cinemas, concerts and other public events, the limits of 200 participants indoors and 1000 outdoors remain in place, with the obligation to provide at least one meter of distance between the seats.

Events that involve indoor gatherings in which it is not possible to keep distance have been suspended.

From October 22-23, Italy is going to hold the Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona with at least 500 indoor participants.

The new measures enter into force immediately.

