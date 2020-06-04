Conte Slams Neighbor Nations for Entry Restrictions on Italians as EU Gradually Reopens

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has criticized the decisions of Austria and Greece to maintain entry restrictions on Italians as the countries gradually lift coronavirus travel ban.

On Wednesday, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said that the country is canceling COVID-19 entry checks from June 4 for all neighbors, except Italy. Greece, meanwhile, has introduced mandatory coronavirus tests and quarantine for residents of the most affected regions of the Apennines.

"There are some states that believe that they should take measures against countries with high levels of infection. But there is no reason to take discriminatory measures against Italy," Conte said at a press conference on Wednesday.

According to the prime minister, he does "not want Italy to pay for its transparency."

"The ministers are working to avoid discriminatory decisions that I consider unacceptable. Such an initiative is absolutely unjustified," Conte added.

Italy itself reopened on Wednesday to citizens of the Schengen Area and the UK.

The country has the sixth highest COVID-19 tally behind those of the United States, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain. It at the same time ranks third in the world in terms of related deaths, after the US and the UK. On Wednesday, Italy updated its coronavirus tally by 321 cases to 233,836. Over 160,000 people have recovered, and more than 31,000 have died.