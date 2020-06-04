UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Conte Slams Neighbor Nations For Entry Restrictions On Italians As EU Gradually Reopens

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 02:20 AM

Conte Slams Neighbor Nations for Entry Restrictions on Italians as EU Gradually Reopens

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has criticized the decisions of Austria and Greece to maintain entry restrictions on Italians as the countries gradually lift coronavirus travel ban.

On Wednesday, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said that the country is canceling COVID-19 entry checks from June 4 for all neighbors, except Italy. Greece, meanwhile, has introduced mandatory coronavirus tests and quarantine for residents of the most affected regions of the Apennines.

"There are some states that believe that they should take measures against countries with high levels of infection. But there is no reason to take discriminatory measures against Italy," Conte said at a press conference on Wednesday.

According to the prime minister, he does "not want Italy to pay for its transparency."

"The ministers are working to avoid discriminatory decisions that I consider unacceptable. Such an initiative is absolutely unjustified," Conte added.

Italy itself reopened on Wednesday to citizens of the Schengen Area and the UK.

The country has  the sixth highest COVID-19 tally behind those of the United States, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain. It at the same time ranks third in the world in terms of related deaths, after the US and the UK. On Wednesday, Italy updated its coronavirus tally by 321 cases to 233,836. Over 160,000 people have recovered, and more than 31,000 have died.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister World Russia Died Same Austria Spain Italy Brazil United Kingdom United States Greece June All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHAâ€™s ambulatory healthcare services opens COVI ..

38 minutes ago

50 percent of federal government staff to return t ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Romania&#039;s PM discuss bilat ..

2 hours ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

2 hours ago

India's tyrant face exposed before world due to Pa ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.