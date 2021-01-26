Conte Tells Council of Ministers Plans to Go to President to Hand in Resignation- Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced to the Council of Ministers his decision to go to the President of the Republic to hand in his resignation, Italian media reported

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced to the Council of Ministers his decision to go to the President of the Republic to hand in his resignation, Italian media reported.

The meeting of the council of ministers has just concluded. Conte will now go to the presidential palace.

"I thank every minister for every day of work together in these months," Conte said at the meeting, as quoted by RAI channel.

The resignation is believed to be a technical step aimed at later forming a government with Conte at its head with bigger parliamentary support.

Last week, Conte won the backing of the senate in the confidence vote with a slim margin. He received a simple majority of votes (156), which is what the constitution technically requires, but failed to secure an absolute majority of 161 senators, which makes it difficult for him to actually govern and bring through the parliament certain legislative acts.