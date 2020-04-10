UrduPoint.com
Conte Thanks Zelenskyy For Sending Aid To Italy Amid COVID-19 Epidemic - Kiev

Conte Thanks Zelenskyy for Sending Aid to Italy Amid COVID-19 Epidemic - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for helping out Rome during the coronavirus epidemic, the Ukrainian president's press office said on Friday.

Zelenskyy and Conte discussed over phone mutual efforts against COVID-19, according to the press office.

"Giuseppe Conte expressed gratitude for Ukraine's humanitarian assistance to Italy, which included disinfectants and a team of doctors," the press release said.

Twenty Ukrainian health workers went to Italy one week ago to help the country in its fight against the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, Ukraine sent 5,000 liters (1,320 gallons) of disinfectant to Italy on Wednesday.

"I am glad that our doctors save the lives of Italians working side by side with their Italian colleagues. I hope this will help Italy bring the victory over the pandemic closer," Zelenskyy said.

With 18,279 deaths recorded so far, Italy has the biggest COVID-19 death toll in the world.

Prime Minister World Ukraine Rome Italy Coronavirus

