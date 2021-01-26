UrduPoint.com
Conte To Announce His Will To Resign On Tuesday - Government

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will announce his will to resign tomorrow amid political crisis in the country, the statement by the presidency of the council reads.

"The Council of Ministers will be convened for tomorrow morning at 9 a.

m. [08:00 GMT], during which the prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, will communicate to the ministers his will to go to the Quirinale [presidential palace] to hand in his resignation. Afterwards, prime minister Conte will go to the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella," the statement says.

More Stories From World

