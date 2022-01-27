Content of US Response to Russian Security Proposals be Known Soon - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The content of the United States' response to Russian proposals on security guarantees will be known soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"As for the content of the response, I think it will become known to the general public in the very near future, because, as our American colleagues told us, although they prefer the document to remain for a confidential diplomatic dialogue, it has been agreed with all US allies and with Ukrainian side Therefore, I have no doubt that in the very near future it will 'leak," Lavrov told reporters.