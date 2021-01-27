UrduPoint.com
Contents Of Package Sent To COVID-19 Vaccine Plant In UK Taken For Analysis - Police

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:42 PM

Contents of Package Sent to COVID-19 Vaccine Plant in UK Taken for Analysis - Police

The North Wales Police said on Wednesday that the contents of a suspicious package sent to an industrial estate where the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is being produced and stored has been taken for analysis and that there are no wider concerns for public safety

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The North Wales Police said on Wednesday that the contents of a suspicious package sent to an industrial estate where the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is being produced and stored has been taken for analysis and that there are no wider concerns for public safety.

"Colleagues from the Royal Logistics Corp Bomb Disposal Unit attended and examined the package to make sure it was safe to handle. The contents will be taken away for analysis and police will undertake an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident," the force said in a statement.

The incident that led to the partial evacuation of the area and to the deployment of a bomb disposal team took place at a plant run by the pharmaceutical company Wockhardt UK in Wrexham, Wales.

The company also confirmed that investigation of the suspicious package has been concluded and that the staff has been allowed back into the facility.

"The package was made safe and staff are now being allowed back into the facility. We are grateful to the authorities and experts for their swift response and resolution of the incident," Wockhardt UK announced on Twitter.

The local news website Wrexham.com reported that a controlled explosion had taken place around 15:20 GMT without damage to the area.

It also published images and video footage of a bomb disposal robot being used in the area.

The North Wales Police said that some roads on the industrial estate will remain closed as investigations continue.

