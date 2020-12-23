UrduPoint.com
Contested Vote In Central African Republic Risks Another Crisis - Presidential Candidate

The Central African Republic must create a safe environment for voters this Sunday to avert a surge in violence that lack of confidence in the general election results may cause, presidential candidate Martin Ziguele told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The Central African Republic must create a safe environment for voters this Sunday to avert a surge in violence that lack of confidence in the general election results may cause, presidential candidate Martin Ziguele told Sputnik in an interview.

"We have to pay close attention to this and make sure that there is a minimum political coordination to calm the situation and proceed with the elections. Otherwise the results of the elections will be contested and will serve as an argument to contribute to what we are seeing now," Ziguele, the country's former prime minister and nominee of the leftist Movement for the Liberation of the Central African People party, said.

The already unstable African nation saw bloody clashes erupt over the weekend between the government and rebels, whom it accused of trying to reinstall former President Francois Bozize.

The Christian-majority country was plunged into chaos in 2013 when a coalition of mostly Muslim armed groups ousted Bozize.

His successor has been struggling for control of two-thirds of the country's territory.

Ziguele told Sputnik that armed groups controlled large swaths of the country's rural areas, home to 70 percent of its population, making it impossible to collect taxes and have a balanced budget.

He lashed out at the UN peacekeeping and humanitarian assistance mission, MINUSCA, saying it had failed to meet its basic objectives of guaranteeing peace and feeding the hungry.

"What is efficiency? It's the result... If you ask 10 Central Africans what is their main concern, nine will say it's security. And another five or six will say that they are hungry," Ziguele added.

He said the armed groups needed a will to "disappear rapidly." They were to disband and reintegrate into the Central African Republic's society under the Sudan-brokered 2019 peace deal. Two years on, militias are stronger than before and the disarmament has not materialized.

