Open Menu

Continued Outbreaks Of Avian Influenza In Animals Pose Risk To Humans - WHO

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 06:30 AM

Continued Outbreaks of Avian Influenza in Animals Pose Risk to Humans - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The World Health Organization (WHO) warned the global community on Wednesday that avian influenza is increasingly affecting mammals, thus posing a higher risk to humans.

"The current outbreaks of avian influenza (also called 'bird flu') have caused devastation in animal populations, including poultry, wild birds, and some mammals, and harmed farmers' livelihoods and the food trade. Although largely affecting animals, these outbreaks pose ongoing risks to humans," the WHO said in a statement.

At the same time, WHO Director of Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention Sylvie Briand noted that the virus did not appear to be able to transmit from one person to another easily. She added, however, that it is necessary to remain vigilant to identify any evolution in the virus that could make it dangerous for humans.

The organization urged countries to strengthen influenza surveillance and report detected cases as soon as possible.

Related Topics

World Same Influenza From

Recent Stories

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pa ..

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pan-Arab Games

5 hours ago
 New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

7 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

7 hours ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

7 hours ago
 Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

7 hours ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

7 hours ago
Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

7 hours ago
 Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

7 hours ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

7 hours ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

7 hours ago
 Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Agains ..

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate ..

7 hours ago
 Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last ..

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Gui ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World