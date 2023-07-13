Continued Outbreaks of Avian Influenza in Animals Pose Risk to Humans - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The World Health Organization (WHO) warned the global community on Wednesday that avian influenza is increasingly affecting mammals, thus posing a higher risk to humans.

"The current outbreaks of avian influenza (also called 'bird flu') have caused devastation in animal populations, including poultry, wild birds, and some mammals, and harmed farmers' livelihoods and the food trade. Although largely affecting animals, these outbreaks pose ongoing risks to humans," the WHO said in a statement.

At the same time, WHO Director of Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention Sylvie Briand noted that the virus did not appear to be able to transmit from one person to another easily. She added, however, that it is necessary to remain vigilant to identify any evolution in the virus that could make it dangerous for humans.

The organization urged countries to strengthen influenza surveillance and report detected cases as soon as possible.