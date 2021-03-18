Continued Testing Delays Block F-35 Program Transition to Full-Rate Production - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Failure by the US Defense Department's F-35 program office to create a flight simulator delayed the beginning of full-rate production of the fifth-generation aircraft for the second consecutive year, the General Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Thursday.

"Since August 2020, program officials have been working on a new plan to insure the simulator works as intended," the report said. "Until they finalize the plan and fix the simulator, the next production milestone date - which would formally authorize DOD's [Department of Defense's] transition from development to full production - remains undetermined."

The report said a simulator is needed to replicate complex test scenarios that can not be created in a real-world environment, but the Defense Department has failed to produce one.

The GAO report also faulted the F-35 program for repeated delays in plans to upgrade the aircraft's hardware and software - a modernization effort known as "Block 4."

"The DOD [Department of Defense] routinely underestimated the amount of work needed to develop "Block 4" capabilities, resulting in additional schedule delays," the report said.

The F-35 is the most expensive weapons program ever, with program procurement and sustainment costs expected to top $1.6 trillion for 3,300 aircraft planned for the United States and its allies, according to GAO.