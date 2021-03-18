UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Continued Testing Delays Block F-35 Program Transition To Full-Rate Production - Report

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 11:10 PM

Continued Testing Delays Block F-35 Program Transition to Full-Rate Production - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Failure by the US Defense Department's F-35 program office to create a flight simulator delayed the beginning of full-rate production of the fifth-generation aircraft for the second consecutive year, the General Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Thursday.

"Since August 2020, program officials have been working on a new plan to insure the simulator works as intended," the report said. "Until they finalize the plan and fix the simulator, the next production milestone date - which would formally authorize DOD's [Department of Defense's] transition from development to full production - remains undetermined."

The report said a simulator is needed to replicate complex test scenarios that can not be created in a real-world environment, but the Defense Department has failed to produce one.

The GAO report also faulted the F-35 program for repeated delays in plans to upgrade the aircraft's hardware and software - a modernization effort known as "Block 4."

"The DOD [Department of Defense] routinely underestimated the amount of work needed to develop "Block 4" capabilities, resulting in additional schedule delays," the report said.

The F-35 is the most expensive weapons program ever, with program procurement and sustainment costs expected to top $1.6 trillion for 3,300 aircraft planned for the United States and its allies, according to GAO.

Related Topics

Gao United States August 2020 From Top

Recent Stories

US Assessing How to Loan Doses of AstraZeneca Vacc ..

27 minutes ago

UN on Biden's Remarks on Putin: We Always for Prom ..

27 minutes ago

Canada's Safety Chief Says Iran Jet Crash Report ' ..

27 minutes ago

NATO Surveillance Aircraft, Service Members Join N ..

27 minutes ago

US Warns Any Entity Involved in Nord Stream 2 Pipe ..

27 minutes ago

Hungary Plans to Speed Up Vaccine Rollout to Reach ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.