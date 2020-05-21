UrduPoint.com
Continuing Threat Of Annexation By Israel Represents Blow To 2-State Solution - UN Envoy

Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:16 AM

Israel's continuing threat of annexation of parts of the West Bank would constitute a grave violation of international law and a blow to the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov said in a statement on Wednesday

"The continuing threat of annexation by Israel of parts of the West Bank would constitute a most serious violation of international law, deal a devastating blow to the two-state solution, close the door to a renewal of negotiations and threaten efforts to advance regional peace and our broader efforts to maintain international peace and security," Mladenov told a UN Security Council meeting.

On Tuesday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced a withdrawal from all agreements, including security guarantees, with Israel and the United States due to the Israeli government's intent to annex Palestinian lands, and once again pushed for a two-state solution via an international conference within the framework of international law.

Mladenov said he will meet on Thursday with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh to discuss the practical side of the move by the leadership and its implications on the ground.

With the backing of the United States, the annexation of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley was among the top declarations of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent campaign. His unity government partner Benny Gantz has supported the plan.

