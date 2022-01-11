Continuous Unrest in Kazakhstan May Jeopardize Access to Basic Necessities - UNICEF

UrduPoint.com

The Kazakh people risk losing access to basic necessities if social and political unrest in the country continues unabated, Afshan Khan, the UNICEF regional director for Europe and Central Asia, said in an interview with Sputnik

"While there are no immediate humanitarian needs, for now, the continuation of unrest could lead to a lack of access to basic necessities, particularly in areas most affected by the unrest," Khan said.

He said UNICEF is keeping in touch with the Kazakh government and is monitoring the situation, particularly with regard to the well-being of children.

"UNICEF stands ready to support all actions that protect and promote the rights and well-being of Kazakhstani children," the official stressed.

A wave of protests swept across Kazakhstan last week following a sharp rise in gas prices. Because of the violence that followed, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a nationwide state of emergency, effective until January 19, and invited Collective Security Treaty Organization peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control. Having dismissed the old government, he appointed a new prime minister and reshuffled the cabinet on Tuesday.

