MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and Zvezda shipyard in the country's Far East may sign this week a contract for the construction of the world's most powerful nuclear icebreaker Lider, a source familiar with the plans told Sputnik on Monday.

"The contract has been prepared, the only question is when it will be signed. This is quite likely to happen this weelk," the source said.