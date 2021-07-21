UrduPoint.com
Contract For Russia's Su-35 Supply To Jakarta To Be Fulfilled Despite Pressure- Official

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Russia is confident that the contract for supply of 11 Su-35 fighters to Indonesia will be implemented successfully despite foreign pressure on Jakarta, Valeria Reshetnikova, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation's spokeswoman, said on Wednesday.

"From the very beginning, the project aimed at supplying Jakarta with 11 multifunctional Su-35 fighters attracted close attention of the global community. Therefore, it is not surprising that after the signing [of the contract], the Indonesian side faced active pressure from representatives of some countries. Jakarta was strongly 'recommended' at all levels to abandon the project.

We declare with confidence that the Russian side is determined to implement this contract," Reshetnikova told reporters at the MAKS-2021 air show.

Last July, Indonesian Ambassador in Moscow Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi assured Sputnik that Indonesia is still committed to the 2018 deal to purchase 11 military jets despite reports claiming that the administration of then-US President Donald Trump forced Indonesia to abandon the $1.1 billion deal.

The MAKS-2021 international aerospace show is taking place in the Moscow region from July 20-25. Sputnik news Agency is an official media partner of the event.

