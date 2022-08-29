Contract For Supply of BrahMos Missiles to Philippines Getting Implemented - Co-Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The implementation of the contract for the supply of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines has begun, the first 45 officers of the Philippine army have already been trained in India, co-director of the joint Russian-Indian venture BrahMos Aerospace Alexander Maksichev told Sputnik.

The $375-million deal was reached in January between BrahMos Aerospace and the Department of National Defense of the Philippines.

"The contract is already being implemented, the first part - 45 officers of the Philippine army - have already been trained in India.

A preliminary list of documents is being prepared for transfer to the Philippine side," Maksichev told Sputnik.

BrahMos Aerospace, established in 1998, specializes in producing cruise missiles and supporting equipment, such as launchers and missile guidance systems. The joint Indian-Russian enterprise was named after the rivers of Brahmaputra and Moscow. The Russian side of the venture is represented by the NPO Mashinostroyenia space and rocketry company.