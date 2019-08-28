Contract on Deliveries of MiG-35 Fighters to Russian Army to be Signed Soon - MiG Corp.

A contract for the supply of several dozen of advanced MiG-35 fighters will be signed with the Russian Defense Ministry in the near future, Ilya Tarasenko, director general of the MiG Aircraft Corporation, said Wednesday

ZHUKOVSKY (outside Moscow) (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August 2019 ) A contract for the supply of several dozen of advanced MiG-35 fighters will be signed with the Russian Defense Ministry in the near future, Ilya Tarasenko, director general of the MiG Aircraft Corporation, said Wednesday.

"We hope that we will sign the contract in the near future. I hope that it will be several dozen, but it all depends on the demand of our customer," Tarasenko told reporters at the MAKS-2019 airshow.

He added that the mass production of these aircraft had already begun.

The MAKS-2019 airshow began on Tuesday and will run through Sunday. The Rossiya Segodnya news agency is its official media partner.