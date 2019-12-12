UrduPoint.com
Contract On Delivering T-80BMV Tanks To Russian Army Fulfilled - Rostec

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:57 PM

The Russian armed forces have received all the modernized T-80BMV tanks under the contact with the Rostec corporation, signed in 2017, Rostec told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The Russian armed forces have received all the modernized T-80BMV tanks under the contact with the Rostec corporation, signed in 2017, Rostec told Sputnik on Thursday.

The Russian Defense Ministry and Rostec signed the contract for extensive repairs and deep modernization of the T-80 tanks at the Army-2017 defense forum.

"Omsktransmash [subsidiary of Rostec's Uralvagonzavod] has fulfilled a large-scale state defense contract on delivering modernized T-80BMV tanks.

Before being delivered to the armed forces, each combat vehicle has passed necessary proving-ground trials, manufacturing tests of all the systems and customer acceptance," Rostec said.

Rostec did not specify how many tanks had been delivered to the armed forces.

According to Omsktransmash Director General Igot Lobov, all the major characteristics of the tank, including fire efficiency, resistance, mobility and controlability, have been improved through modernization.

