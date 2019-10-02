UrduPoint.com
Contract On Development Of Aircraft To Replace Famous An-2 To Be Signed In Early October

Contract on Development of Aircraft to Replace Famous An-2 to be Signed in Early October

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The contract with the Baikal-Engineering company on the development of a new light utility aircraft to replace the Soviet-era An-2 Kukuruznik is planned to be signed in early October, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade told Sputnik.

The Baikal-Engineering company has recently won an open tender in tight competition with the Ural civil aviation plant.

"The contract with the winner of the tender is planned to be concluded in the first ten days of October," the ministry said.

The ministry earlier announced plans to develop a new regional aircraft with a capacity of nine to 14 people, which is necessary to increase the transport accessibility of remote regions of Russia and to boost the development of local airlines to provide regional and inter-regional passenger air transportation.

The work on the new aircraft is expected to begin this year, while the first prototype aircraft for the static tests should be ready by December 2020.

